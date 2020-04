Vehlewald, Barbara M.

65, St Louis, MO passed away peacefully March 27th, 2020. Survived by her husband Gary; daughter Sarah (Troy) Beachler; 2 sons: Tyler (Kellie) Fisbeck, Alex Vehlewald. Preceded in death by her son George E Fisbeck III (Chip) and her parents: Paul and Willie (Babb) Maddock. Beloved grandmother, sister, aunt and friend

Private memorial with immediate family. Memorials may be directed in her honor to: www.chadscoaliton.org or