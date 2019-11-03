St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
Barbara Mae "Bobbie" Wittgen


1932 - 2019
Barbara Mae "Bobbie" Wittgen Obituary

Wittgen, Barbara Mae "Bobbie"

(nee Mooney) born October 4, 1932, died at age 87 on October 26, 2019 after a long illness. Born to Mary Pauline Davis and Edward Mooney. Bobbie was raised in Evansville, Indiana and attended Memorial High School. She attended St Mary's College in Notre Dame Indiana and later married Dr. Edward M. Wittgen and moved to St Louis while he attended St Louis University School of Medicine.

Known for her devotion to her husband and family, Bobbie was also known for her support of learning in her children and grandchildren and for her leadership in service activities. She volunteered at Cardinal Glennon, Saint Louis University and was a past present of St. Mary's hospital auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Edward Wittgen, and her 2 daughters Catherine M. (David Horan) Wittgen MD, and Mary Carol (Andrew) Parker and grandchildren Victoria Wittgen, Caroline Parker, Clare Parker, and her extended family of Dr. Elizabeth (Peter) Spataro and their children Dr. Emily (Nadeem Dobrovich) Spataro, Andrew Spataro, and Katherine Spataro.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, November 9, 11:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 12 noon Mass. Entombment Oak Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cor Jesu Academy or to Saint Louis University. Visitation Saturday, 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
