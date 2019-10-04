Shelp, Barbara Marie

Longtime resident of Colorado, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49 on September 21, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her Missouri family; parents LaVern and Carolyn (Baumann) Shelp of Lake Sherwood, brothers Mark Shelp (deceased) Matthew Shelp of Lake Sherwood, sister Elizabeth (Shelp) Gonos and niece Kirsten Gonos of St. Louis, And her wonderful Colorado family, husband Howard Linton, son Joshua Shelp, daughter Jessica (Cody) Chambers and grandchildren Daunivin and Arianna Shelp, Lane, Kashlin and McKenzi Chambers.

Barbara had to two great loves, her family and the Colorado Mountains. She enjoyed being a mother and grandmother as well as being the caregiver to her autistic grandson Donny. The mountains were a special place for Barbara; she would climb the trails and camp in their wooded landscapes every chance she had.

Barbara was a very giving person. She enjoyed doing things for others, especially the homeless. Her selfless spirit and immeasurable kindness will live on in the countless lives she touched throughout her journey.

Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks or to the Nature Conservation in Barbara's memory and may be sent to Love Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Limon Colorado, 80828 (limon.lovefuneralhomes.com)