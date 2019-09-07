Meyer, Barbara

Passed away on August, 29th 2019 in Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Saint Louis, MO, and Milwaukee, WI. Dearest wife of the late Danny Don Meyer; mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin, and aunt; she was preceded in death by sons Christopher and Dr. William Meyer; her parents Arthur and Helen (Downer) Haissig, two brothers Arthur and Bruce Haissig and two grandsons Daniel P. and Jeffery R. Meyer. She is survived by sons Steven (Jewel) Meyer, David (Lucinda) Meyer, daughter-in-law Mary Ruth (Gerritzen) Meyer Shumway, and daughters Eden (Gregory) Hunt, Lisa (Louis) Briscoe and Linda (Claude) Lyles, 21 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. James Catholic Church in Mequon, WI to be followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bruskiewitz Funeral Home, 5355 W Forest Home Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220.