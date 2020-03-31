Barbara R. Ternak

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara R. Ternak.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ternak, Barbara R.

(nee Reichert) passed away in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Barbara was born to Leon and Anna Reichert; beloved wife of the late John Ternak, Sr.; loving mother of the late John Ternak, Jr.; special grandmother of Ann Marie and Joseph Ternak; dear sister of Jim (Sarah)Reichert, special aunt to Connie and Michael Reichert, dear friend to many.

Services: There will be a memorial service at a later date at St. Raphael Catholic Church, please check back www.hoffmeistercolonial.com for updated information. If desired, donations in Barbara's name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters//MOS.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.