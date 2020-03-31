Ternak, Barbara R.

(nee Reichert) passed away in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Barbara was born to Leon and Anna Reichert; beloved wife of the late John Ternak, Sr.; loving mother of the late John Ternak, Jr.; special grandmother of Ann Marie and Joseph Ternak; dear sister of Jim (Sarah)Reichert, special aunt to Connie and Michael Reichert, dear friend to many.

Services: There will be a memorial service at a later date at St. Raphael Catholic Church, please check back www.hoffmeistercolonial.com for updated information. If desired, donations in Barbara's name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters//MOS.