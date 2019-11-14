|
Koessel, Barbara Rose
(nee Ringwald) peacefully asleep in Jesus, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after a recent heart attack.
Beloved wife of the late Walter A. Koessel, Jr.; loving daughter of the late master baker Walter and Rose Ringwald; dear sister of the late Dr. Walter M. (Marie) Ringwald and Paul F. (late Betty) Ringwald; dear stepmother of Lawrence (Denise) Koessel, Linda (Dennis) Howard, Lori (Mark) Kessling, Paul (Tracy) Koessel, Nancy (Kevin) Woolfolk; dear aunt and godmother to Christina Ringwald; dear aunt to Richard Ringwald; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin, and friend to many; especially Reva Katz Davis, a close friend of over 65 years.
Born in St. Louis, Barbara graduated from McKinley High, received a B.A. from Harris Teachers College and earned her MEd from St. Louis University. As an energetic and outgoing personality, Barbara gave much of her time to volunteering. At the age of 18, Barbara began devoting her summers as a camp counselor at Camp Wyman and Sherwood Forest Camp, camps for sixth grade city youths. She volunteered at OASIS, the St. Louis Altenheim, and in Washington University's Memory and Aging Research Project. Her passion for travel and geography was reflected in her very active involvement and memberships in the Missouri Geographic Alliance, The National Council of Geographic Education, and the Missouri State Teachers Association. Barbara's love of people enabled her to make friends easily and she maintained friendships all over the country.
Barbara was a teacher in the St. Louis City Schools and Clayton Schools for many years. She began her teaching career at Garfield Elementary, then became a reading specialist for the St. Louis City Public Schools and moved onto Dewey Elementary School as a teacher for gifted students. She ended her teaching career retiring from Captain Elementary School in Clayton. She combined her interest in geography and passion for travel by teaching geography to future teachers.
Barbara was a generous and loyal friend with a great sense of humor. Even those who met Barbara late in life will remember her for her humor and positive outlook on life. She was loved and will be dearly missed by many.
Services: Visitation Tuesday, Nov. 19th, 1-3 p.m. immediately followed by 3 p.m. funeral service at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment private. Memorial donations preferred to St. Louis Altenheim. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019