Roth, Barbara 63, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Dear daughter of Mary and the late Lloyd Roth; loving sister of Richard, Larry (Jill) and Glen Roth; dear aunt of Danny, Jenny, Erica (Clinton), Ryan and Cameron; our dear niece, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church (Shrewsbury) on Tuesday, May 14, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 9 to May 12, 2019
