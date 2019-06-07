|
Brown, Barbara S. Barb (nee Fieser) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles Brown; dear step-mom of Aaron (Dana) and the late Jeff Brown; dear step-grandmother of Alexander Yanick Brown; dear sister of Aggie Johnson, Pat Akers and Jim (Wendy) Fieser; dear sister-in-law of Greta (Jerry) DeFries; our dear aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, June 10, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery. Barb was a member of the Affton Historical Society for over 20 years and had an associate degree in sign language. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 7, 2019