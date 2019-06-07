St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Barbara S. "Barb" Brown

Barbara S. "Barb" Brown Obituary
Brown, Barbara S. Barb (nee Fieser) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles Brown; dear step-mom of Aaron (Dana) and the late Jeff Brown; dear step-grandmother of Alexander Yanick Brown; dear sister of Aggie Johnson, Pat Akers and Jim (Wendy) Fieser; dear sister-in-law of Greta (Jerry) DeFries; our dear aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, June 10, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery. Barb was a member of the Affton Historical Society for over 20 years and had an associate degree in sign language. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 7, 2019
