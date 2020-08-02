Shifrin, Barbara Shire

Barbara Shire Shifrin, 96, died on July 31, 2020, surrounded by her son and his family in Colorado. Born and raised in Highland Park, Illinois, she attended North Shore Country Day School. She attended Smith College for two years and then graduated from Carleton College, where she majored in journalism and got a pilot's license. She met her future husband, Edwin G. Shifrin, a lifelong St. Louisan and prominent attorney, in Chicago when he was there on business. They went on a double date, but not as each other's date. Ed quickly realized he was with the wrong woman that evening and he and Barbara started dating. She moved to St. Louis in 1949 to marry Ed, to whom she was married for 70 years before his death last summer.

Barbara served as a board member of many charitable organizations, including the Jewish Hospital Auxiliary, The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis, John Burroughs School, and the National Council of Jewish Women, among others. She and Ed were long time members of Westwood Country Club, where they both enjoyed playing golf, and Temple Emanuel.

Barbara loved planning and taking wonderful vacations with Ed and their family. The couple traveled the world, including particularly memorable trips to China, New Zealand and Europe as well as sailing excursions in the Caribbean. She was an avid collector of seashells during spring breaks in Sarasota, Hilton Head and also in Florida, where the couple spent many winters in their later years. Barbara delighted in her weekly bridge games with lifelong friends. During the last few years as her activities became more limited, she took great pleasure looking at a digital picture frame filled with photos of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her three children; Ellen Kearns (Charlie), Dan Shifrin (Jennifer), Mary Bloch (Tom), her grandchildren; Meghan (Gavin Newbold) and Peter (Karen Doris) Kearns, Marianne, David (Megan), Katie and Jonathan Shifrin, Jason (Emma) and Teddy (Lauren) Bloch; and her great-grandchildren; Kai and Leo Newbold; Alden Shifrin, Caleb and Lila Bloch; and Caroline Bloch.

A special thanks to Carmen Bumgarner, Abby Mahon and Liz Burton for taking exceedingly good care of her and providing lovely companionship over the past year.

No memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to either: The Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, c/o Jewish Family Services, 10950 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis, MO 63146 or The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis, 6825 Clayton Ave, Suite 100, St. Louis MO 63139.

Services: None