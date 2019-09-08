Solomon, Barbara

September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin Solomon and the late David Huber. Dear mother of Charles (Chana) Huber, Donald (Linda Jo) Huber and the late Pamela (Jim) Nieters. Loving grandmother of Mordecai (Nechamah Leah) Huber, Shalom (Devorah) Huber, Yosef (Bracha) Huber, Chaya Huber, Devorah Leah Huber, Miranda Huber, Ryan Huber, Ingrid Nieters and the late Eric Nieters. Beloved sister of Gloria Tetewsky and Jerome Parnas. Our dear great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A Graveside service was held Friday, September 6, 4:00 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7550 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63130. Contributions in her memory may be made to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE