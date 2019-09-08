Barbara Solomon (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Solomon.
Service Information
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel
5216 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO
63108
(314)-367-0438
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery
7550 Olive Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Shiva
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:45 AM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:45 AM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:45 AM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:45 AM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:45 AM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Huber Residence
919 Dalkeith Lane
University City, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Solomon, Barbara

September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin Solomon and the late David Huber. Dear mother of Charles (Chana) Huber, Donald (Linda Jo) Huber and the late Pamela (Jim) Nieters. Loving grandmother of Mordecai (Nechamah Leah) Huber, Shalom (Devorah) Huber, Yosef (Bracha) Huber, Chaya Huber, Devorah Leah Huber, Miranda Huber, Ryan Huber, Ingrid Nieters and the late Eric Nieters. Beloved sister of Gloria Tetewsky and Jerome Parnas. Our dear great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A Graveside service was held Friday, September 6, 4:00 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7550 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63130. Contributions in her memory may be made to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations