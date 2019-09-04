|
Stifel, Barbara
(nee Vogt), passed away, Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife for 52 years to Carl C. Stifel; dear mother of Jennifer (Eric) Ham, Amy (Matt) Volk, Emily (Andy) Westermann and the late John Stifel; loving grandmother of Gretchen Ham, Hudson and Jackson Volk, Andrew and Katie Westermann; also survived by her bonus daughter Cheryl Nennert and her children Olivia and Ben Nennert; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral service at Manchester United Methodist Church, Manchester, Saturday 12:00 p.m. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, Evelyn's House or St. Louis Children's Hospital. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019