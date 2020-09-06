1/1
Baron D. Lyons
1953 - 2020
Lyons, Baron D.

Baron Duff Lyons, the son of the late Thomas Frank and Dorothy Jean Lyons, was born November 22, 1953 in Saint Louis, MO. He departed this life on Friday, August 28, 2020. Baron was a state trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop C, from 1977 until his retirement in 2007.

Baron leaves to cherish his memory, his lifelong soulmate; Sandra Le, four children; Derek R. Lyons and Brandon D. Lyons of Macon, MO, April Hatchell and Sean Craft of St. Louis, MO, one brother that proceeded him in death, Randy K. Lyons, three sisters; Francesca D. Lyons-Seldon, Phyllis Lyons-Sparks, and Tammy Lyons of St. Louis, MO, and a host of other family members and friends.

Services: Graveside Service

Lake Charles Cemetery

7775 St. Charles Rock Road

Bel Nor, MO 63114

September 11, 2020 11:00 a.m.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lake Charles Cemetery
