Goldstein, Barry Allen April 6, 2019. Beloved father and father-in-law of Julie Dorn (Paul); dear grandfather of Jacob, Devin and Anya Dorn; dear brother of Samuel Goldstein; former husband of Bonnie Williams. Services: Graveside service Monday, April 8th, 2:00 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7500 Olive Blvd. Memorial contributions preferred to The , 1001 Craig Road, Suite 480, St. Louis, MO, 63146. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019