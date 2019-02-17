Wilson, Barry Allen February 15, 2019. Beloved husband for 56 years of Anita Wilson; dear father and father-in-law of Dr. Leslie Wilson (Jeff Watson) and Courtney Wilson (Susan); dear grandfather of Tyler Wilson; dear brother of Jeffrey Wilson; dear cousin and friend to many. Barry was the Director of Pharmacy at FCHC. He was also the preceptor of many students at StlCOP. Barry was a member of the American Bar Association and the American Pharmacists Association. Lastly, Barry was a member of MENSA. Services: Service Monday, February 18, 1:00 p.m. at Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman (at Kingshighway). No visitation prior to service. Interment to follow at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Rd., 63124. Memorial contributions to CRC, Jewish Food Pantry or a . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019