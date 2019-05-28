Flachsbart, Dr. Barry B. Asleep in Jesus Sat. May 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Laverne Flachsbart (nee Kieninger); dear father and father-in-law of Brian (Sylvia) Flachsbart, Linda (Jerry) Cook, Bruce Flachsbart and Brent (Christine) Flachsbart; dear grandfather of Kimberly, Katherine (Eric), Matthew (Amanda), Jerynn, Blake, Benjamin, Samuel, August, Lydia and Nicholas; dear great-grandfather of Maci; dear brother of Randy and Nancy Flachsbart, Marilyn and Ralph Klein and Sandra and Erik Hagen; our dear uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Wed., May 29 from 4-8 p.m. Service Thurs., May 30, 1 p.m. at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 13765 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. Donations to King of Kings appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 28, 2019