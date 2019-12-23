|
Meyer, Barry J.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Geri Meyer (nee Lamprecht) for over 42 years; loving father of Jessica Schaumann and Jeffrey (Marissa) Meyer; adoring grandfather of Madison, Chase and Callie; dear brother of Kathi (Willie) Paul; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, December 26 from 9 a.m. until funeral service time at 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to High Ridge Elks Lodge #2455 appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2019