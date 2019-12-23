St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry J. Meyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry J. Meyer Obituary

Meyer, Barry J.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Geri Meyer (nee Lamprecht) for over 42 years; loving father of Jessica Schaumann and Jeffrey (Marissa) Meyer; adoring grandfather of Madison, Chase and Callie; dear brother of Kathi (Willie) Paul; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, December 26 from 9 a.m. until funeral service time at 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to High Ridge Elks Lodge #2455 appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now