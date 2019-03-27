Kayes, Barry March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Jack Kayes. Dear mother of three boys, Jonathan, Matthew and Ethan. Loving grandmother to six wonderful grandchildren. Barry was born 1931 in St. Louis. She received degrees from John Burroughs High School, Wellesley University, Washington University and the University of Missouri St. Louis. Barry taught biology to high school students at John Burroughs, University City and Mary Institute. Services: Graveside service Thursday, March 28, 11:00 a.m. at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Road. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
