St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Petrowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Michael Petrowsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barry Michael Petrowsky Obituary
Petrowsky, Barry Michael passed away, Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Jennifer Mabury Petrowsky for 21 years. Loving and doting father of Lili Petrowsky, Emma Petrowsky, Todd Petrowsky, and Melissa (Luke) Werner. Proud grandpa of Addison Alexis Werner. Brother of Cheryl (the late Russ) Josephus. Uncle of Scott (Aimee) Josephus and Nicole (Damon) Rafiei. Son of the late Alexander and Mary Jane Petrowsky. A beloved son-in-law, brother-in-law, great-uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend to so many people. Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, May 6, 2019, 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Hope International. As a board member, Barry was very passionate in helping children and giving them a better future. Children's Hope International has a mission focused on children who are orphans, abandoned and forgotten. Donations may also be mailed to: 11780 Borman Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Memorial service 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at www.Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information