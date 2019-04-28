|
|
Petrowsky, Barry Michael passed away, Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Jennifer Mabury Petrowsky for 21 years. Loving and doting father of Lili Petrowsky, Emma Petrowsky, Todd Petrowsky, and Melissa (Luke) Werner. Proud grandpa of Addison Alexis Werner. Brother of Cheryl (the late Russ) Josephus. Uncle of Scott (Aimee) Josephus and Nicole (Damon) Rafiei. Son of the late Alexander and Mary Jane Petrowsky. A beloved son-in-law, brother-in-law, great-uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend to so many people. Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, May 6, 2019, 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Hope International. As a board member, Barry was very passionate in helping children and giving them a better future. Children's Hope International has a mission focused on children who are orphans, abandoned and forgotten. Donations may also be mailed to: 11780 Borman Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Memorial service 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at www.Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019