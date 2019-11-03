Oxenhandler, Barry Steven
On Friday, November 1, 2019, Barry Steven Oxenhandler, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 78. Barry was born on May 25, 1941 in Saint Louis, Missouri to William and Sarah (Steinbaum) Oxenhandler. He married Mary Patricia Oxenhandler on December 15, 1969. Together they raised their two children Kate and Jim.
Barry loved being a pilot, playing music, photography and most of all his family. He was sweet, funny, full of love, and will be remembered for his kind compassionate spirit.He is survived by his wife Pat, his two children, Kate (Bob Karn) and Jim (Julia Arrotti), his grandchildren, Sarah and Claire, his sister Natalie (Neil Handelman), many nieces and nephews and a large very close extended family. His passing leaves a hole in the heart of everybody who knew him. He will be forever missed but he will never be forgotten.
Services: Graveside service Tuesday, November 5, 1 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7500 Olive Boulevard. Memorial contributions preferred to Wings of Hope, 18370 Wings of Hope Blvd.,St. Louis, MO 63005. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019