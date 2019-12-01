St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Bartholomew Holohan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bartholomew A. "Barth" Holohan Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bartholomew A. "Barth" Holohan Jr. Obituary

Holohan, Bartholomew A. 'Barth' Jr.

Barth A. Holohan Jr. died unexpectedly of a heart attack Tuesday, November 26th. Dear husband of Marie for 49 years; loving father of Barth A. (Catherine) Holohan III and Gavin M. Holohan; cherished grandfather of Sabrina, Isabella, Amelia, Anthony, and Bennett Holohan; and Gavin Holohan; dear brother of Lynn M. Winberry; beloved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. He adored his grandchildren always making it a priority to go to their activities.

Most of all, Barth loved Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He showed Christ's love to all around him by taking interest in them and through his kind and sincere heart.

Services: Celebration of Barth's life will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N Ballas Rd, St. Louis, MO 63131 on Saturday, December 7th. Service will be at 10 am. with a time for visitation at the church beginning at 9 am. Reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

Barth was a champion of Christian education. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Covenant Christian School (www.ccsstl.org) or Westminster Christian Academy (www.wcastl.org) appreciated. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bartholomew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now