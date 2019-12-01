|
|
Holohan, Bartholomew A. 'Barth' Jr.
Barth A. Holohan Jr. died unexpectedly of a heart attack Tuesday, November 26th. Dear husband of Marie for 49 years; loving father of Barth A. (Catherine) Holohan III and Gavin M. Holohan; cherished grandfather of Sabrina, Isabella, Amelia, Anthony, and Bennett Holohan; and Gavin Holohan; dear brother of Lynn M. Winberry; beloved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. He adored his grandchildren always making it a priority to go to their activities.
Most of all, Barth loved Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He showed Christ's love to all around him by taking interest in them and through his kind and sincere heart.
Services: Celebration of Barth's life will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N Ballas Rd, St. Louis, MO 63131 on Saturday, December 7th. Service will be at 10 am. with a time for visitation at the church beginning at 9 am. Reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Barth was a champion of Christian education. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Covenant Christian School (www.ccsstl.org) or Westminster Christian Academy (www.wcastl.org) appreciated. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019