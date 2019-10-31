St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Beatrice Casper
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Beatrice Audrey Casper


1933 - 2019
Beatrice Audrey Casper Obituary

Casper, Beatrice Audrey

(nee Coates), passed away, Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Casper; dear mother of Rett Lawrence and Steven (Debbi) Casper. Loving grandma of Greg (Theresa) Casper, Dan (Jen) Casper, Lauren (Lance) Richards and Everett Lawrence. Proud great-grandma of Max Casper, Noah Richards, Wes Casper, Emily Richards, Vivian "Rosie" Casper, Charlie Casper, Jack Casper, and the late Madilyn Grace Richards. Loving aunt and friend to many.

Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bonhomme Lion's Club. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
More information