Beatrice Borenstein

Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Kol Rinah
829 N. Hanley Road
Obituary
Borenstein, Beatrice

November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred Borenstein; dear mother and mother-in-law of Marty Borenstein (Karen), Sharon Woody (Doug) and Jonathan Maayan (Cheryl); dear grandmother of Stacey Borenstein-Kahn (Jeremy), Max Borenstein, Tyler Woody, Gabe and Ari Maayan; great-grandmother of Atticus and Wyatt; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Leatrice Novit (Bill); dear sister-in-law of the late Thelma Aronin (late Dave); dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service Friday, November 8, 10 a.m. at Kol Rinah, 829 N. Hanley Road. No visitation prior to the funeral service. Interment follows at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Kol Rinah, Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School or Crown Center. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO
