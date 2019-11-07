Borenstein, Beatrice

November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred Borenstein; dear mother and mother-in-law of Marty Borenstein (Karen), Sharon Woody (Doug) and Jonathan Maayan (Cheryl); dear grandmother of Stacey Borenstein-Kahn (Jeremy), Max Borenstein, Tyler Woody, Gabe and Ari Maayan; great-grandmother of Atticus and Wyatt; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Leatrice Novit (Bill); dear sister-in-law of the late Thelma Aronin (late Dave); dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service Friday, November 8, 10 a.m. at Kol Rinah, 829 N. Hanley Road. No visitation prior to the funeral service. Interment follows at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Kol Rinah, Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School or Crown Center. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE