Kinamore, Beatrice Jacquelin

(nee Kalna) born 11/15/1932.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Frederick

Kinamore, mother and father, Beatrice (nee Beckwith) and Joseph Kalna. She is survived by her 6 children, Robert Jr., Janet Kinamore, (Kent Hymel), Kathy (Doug) Robb, Jennifer (Rick) Reise, Danny (Cathy), Kay (Mike) Lundry and her sister Alberta Dequin. Jackie was a loving grandmother to 14 grandchildren (Ryan, Julie, Andrew, Beth, Kevin, Kyle, Avery, Lauren, Amanda, Andrew, Claire, Sophia, Matthew, Olivia) and great grandchildren (Beverly, Reese, Blake, Parker).

Jackie devoted her entire life to her family and was happiest when her kids were close by. She and Bob enjoyed antiquing in their early retirement years and enjoyed learning about local history. She also loved tracing the family genealogy and we have some great documentation because of her hard work! She always looked forward to family game nights, family reunions and catching up with lifelong friends. We will miss her greatly and hope she will continue to watch over us.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 21st at St. John Bosco at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to SLU CASE and mailed to St. Louis University Center for Anatomical Science and Education. Address: 1402 S. Grand Blvd., Room M 306, St. Louis, MO 63104.

