Young, Beatrice Jane

(nee Howard), passed away, Friday, August 9, 2019. Loving mother of Susan (James) Paradoski. Dear grandmother of Sarah Paradoski. Great grandmother of Amelia and Forest Larsen. Sister of George (Hedy) Howard, Virginia (Jack) Driscoll, the late Tillie Howard, Marge Howard, Ruth Behrends, Mary Eggert, Jack Howard and Joseph Howard. Sister in law of Rose Howard. Aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.Betty served in the United States Marine Corp during World War II. Following her service she worked at Ralston Purina for 40 years. Betty lived her life with a great sense of humor and love for her family. She will be greatly missed.

Services: Memorial service at Meramec Bluffs Chapel, 40 Meramec Trails Drive, Ballwin, Friday, August 23, 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation at Meramec Bluffs Chapel, Friday 10 a.m. until time of service.