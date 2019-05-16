Terbrock, Beatrice Beatrice Terbrock, 90, peacefully passed away 5-15-2019 at home in Wildwood, MO. Survived by daughter Elizabeth; son Paul and his wife Tanya; and daughter Mary and her husband Daniel; 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband Henry; 9 siblings; and 1 grandchild. Donated her body to St. Louis University Medical School. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic would be appreciated. Services: Memorial Mass at St. Alban Roe Parish Church in Wildwood, MO. May 23, 2019 at 10 am.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 16, 2019