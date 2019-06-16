Redelsheimer, Beejie Born June 11, 1930 in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Beejie grew up in Columbia, South Carolina. After graduating from Duke University in 1952 she married and lived for many years in St. Louis County, before returning to her beloved western NC mountains three decades ago. Throughout her life she was gracious, generous, and gregarious, a loyal friend to many, a world traveler, and a devoted daughter, niece, mother, and grandmother. Beejie passed away peacefully June 13, 2019.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019