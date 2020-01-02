|
|
Bach, Ben 'Boleslaw'
Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, December 30th, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Mary Bach; loving father of Alice (Boguslaw) Plonka and Richard (Cathy) Bach; dearest grandfather of Mary (Kiran), Annette, Thomas (Kelsey), Magdalena (Jason), Anna (Timothy), Stephen (Alex), Rachel, Brian (Dalena), Karina (Chuck) and Paul (Tracy); dear great-grandfather of Sullivan and Arjun; dear brother-in-law to Christine (Joe) Christopher and Floyd (Lucy) Janzura; godfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. Ben was a proud member of Carpenters' Local #1596 for over 55 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Polish Church and parishioner of St. Catherine Laboure.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, January 3, 4:00 -8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at St. Catherine Laboure Church, Saturday, January 4, 9:00 AM until the funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020