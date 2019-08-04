|
|
Johnson, Ben Rusty passed away July 10, 2019. He was 88 years old. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Audrey Groginski Johnson, his four children and their spouses: Ben W. Johnson (Debra), Robin Dusang (Marc), Phillip Johnson and Anne Puhalovich (Robert), six grandchildren: Ben Douglas, Andrew, Kevin, Robert, Jack, Ellen, and Ben's sister, Nancy Rohan. He is preceded in death by his mother Eleanor Williams Baker and brother Adrian Baker II. Ben was born in St. Louis and was a graduate of John Burroughs High School. After serving as a pilot in the Navy, he received a Bachelor's degree from Missouri University School of Science and Technology in Chemical Engineering, and a Master's Degree from the University of Texas in Ceramic Engineering. He worked for Dupont, Ciba Geigy, and formed his own Company as an independent Manufacturer's Representative. He spent much of his retirement years pursuing numerous passions including photography, civil war history, woodworking, and greenhouse gardening. Services: Visitation will be at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, on Saturday, August 10th from 1 - 4 pm. See Boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019