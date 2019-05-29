Manheimer, Ret. Lt. Col. Ben P. Jr. May 26, 2019; beloved husband of the late Margot W. Manheimer; dear father and father-in-law of Jody (Scott) Hammel, Ben Tripp (Shannon) Manheimer III, and Jay Manheimer; dear grandfather of Megan and Jordyn Hammel, Maddison and Ian Manheimer; dear brother of the late Marion (late David) Solomon and late Helene (late Harry) Tuholske; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend. He was also proud to be an Eagle Scout. Services: Visitation Thursday, May 30 after 12:00 p.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd., followed by funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Road. Memorial contributions preferred to National Jewish Health, 1400 Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80206, nationaljewish.org or a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 29, 2019