Benjamin Calloni

  • "Debbie, Prayers for you and your family."
    - Lorraine Thompson Hilliker
  • "Sorry for your loss Debbie. Prayers for you and your family..."
    - Kevin Frank
Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5140 Wilson Ave.
Obituary
Calloni, Benjamin "Ben"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Debbie (nee Macchi) for 40 years; proud and loving father of Angela; dear brother of the late Carol Riehemann, Joe (Ruth Ann), Bob (Peggy), the late David; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Vietnam Army Veteran, member of American Legion Post 15, Past Commander's Club, 40 & 8, St. Ambrose Crusader Club, Holy Name.

In lieu of flowers, Donations to , The Sick & Elderly Program of the Hill or the .

Services: Visitation Sunday, September 29th 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; Funeral Mass Monday, September 30th, 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave., with visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service at St. Ambrose. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

Special thanks to the VA St. Louis Health Care System Team 1 and Caregivers Elizabeth, Javier & Ryan. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
