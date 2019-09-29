Calloni, Benjamin "Ben"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Debbie (nee Macchi) for 40 years; proud and loving father of Angela; dear brother of the late Carol Riehemann, Joe (Ruth Ann), Bob (Peggy), the late David; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Vietnam Army Veteran, member of American Legion Post 15, Past Commander's Club, 40 & 8, St. Ambrose Crusader Club, Holy Name.

In lieu of flowers, Donations to , The Sick & Elderly Program of the Hill or the .

Services: Visitation Sunday, September 29th 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; Funeral Mass Monday, September 30th, 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave., with visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service at St. Ambrose. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

Special thanks to the VA St. Louis Health Care System Team 1 and Caregivers Elizabeth, Javier & Ryan. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com