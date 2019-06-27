Allen, Jr., Benjamin Claytor 88, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Ben was born in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Benjamin and Ruth Cary Allen. Beloved husband of Sally; dear father of Marianne (the late Gary) Weber, Laurie (Randy) Allman, Stephen (Elizabeth) Shelledy, Virginia (Martin) Blanchard, Susan (John) Shocklee and Teresa Benbenek and the late Benjamin III; dear grandfather of Andrew (Katie), Trent, Ryan, Nicole (Greg), Margaret, Reed, Anna, Alexandra, Douglas (Kailie), Hayden, Quin, Sarah (Aaron), John (Heather); great-grandfather of Benjamin, Amelia, Aidan, Faith, Addison, Caitlin, Lauren, Colin, Grace, Jack, Johnny, and Ava and the late Justin, Ruth Anne and Chad; brother of Ruth (Glen) Gilbert, and former husband of Anne Roberson. Ben graduated with a BA from Howard College and MBA from Maryville University. He enjoyed a long and successful career with John Hancock, General American, Southwest Bank, and Genelco, living in Atlanta, Dallas, Memphis and St. Louis. He retired as Executive VP for Genelco. Ben loved his family and friends, enjoyed golfing with his buddies, trips to the Gulf, weekends at the Lake of the Ozarks aboard the Silly Sally, and listening to Cardinal's games. He was passionate about his involvement with the Shriner's, volunteering over 20 years at , greeting visitors and _giving tours. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Hospital for their compassionate care of Ben. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to - St. Louis. Services: Memorial Visitation Friday, June 28, 3:00 p.m. until service time 7:00 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 27, 2019