Laux, Benjamin J. Jr.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved son of Dr. Benjamin (Cynthia Walston) Laux, Sr. and Jennifer (Lee Nolden) Westbrook; loving brother of Autumn, Thomas, Lyla, Justin and Tiara; dear grandson, Nephew, cousin and friend to all who knew him.
During his time at Oakville High School, Ben was a swimmer and member of the honor band. He received his associate's degree and went on to be a pre-nursing student. He worked in retail for three years and was a preschool teacher for 4 years. He was an active member of St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral. Benjamin completed an entire marathon alongside his mother and father.
Services: Visitation to be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, October 28, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will leave Kutis on Tuesday, October 29, at 9:15 AM for St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral to celebrate mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to brain cancer research under the direction of Dr. Milan Chheda at Siteman Cancer Center in appreciation of his care and support. Siteman Development Office, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., Campus Box 1204, Saint Louis, MO. 63105.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019