Bull, Sr., Benjamin L.

94 years, Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Beloved husband of Elois Bull; dear father of Joe (Jane) and Benjamin (Kathleen) Bull, Jr.; dear grandfather of Amy (Matthew) Miller, Michael (Jennifer), Melanie West and great-grandfather of Cooper, Calvin and Liam; dearest brother of Katherine Moore; dear uncle and friend.

Ben worked at McDonnell Douglas for 36 years. He was an avid crop gardener and sold his produce from his home.

Services: Memorial Visitation 3-9 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 9 at Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, Florissant. Inurnment Springfield Veterans Cemetery.