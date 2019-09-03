Taylor, Bernadette C. "Mitzi"

(nee Muehleisen) passed away peacefully in her sleep August 31, 2019. Wife of the late Stanley M. Taylor. Beloved mother of Michael Taylor, Joan (Alan Schmieg) Schmiemeier and the late Kevin Taylor; grandmother of Craig Schmiemeier, Tara (Eric) McConnell and the late Todd Schmiemeier; great grandmother of Bryce, Ryleigh & Suzanna; our aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Friends may gather at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home–South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road) at 12 noon Thursday to go in procession to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for 12:45pm committal.