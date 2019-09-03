Bernadette C. "Mitzi" Taylor

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadette C. "Mitzi" Taylor.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Committal
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:45 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Taylor, Bernadette C. "Mitzi"

(nee Muehleisen) passed away peacefully in her sleep August 31, 2019. Wife of the late Stanley M. Taylor. Beloved mother of Michael Taylor, Joan (Alan Schmieg) Schmiemeier and the late Kevin Taylor; grandmother of Craig Schmiemeier, Tara (Eric) McConnell and the late Todd Schmiemeier; great grandmother of Bryce, Ryleigh & Suzanna; our aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Friends may gather at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home–South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road) at 12 noon Thursday to go in procession to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for 12:45pm committal.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.