Weldon, Bernadine Marie

"Bee" died of natural causes with her family in attendance. She was born in Kenosha, WI and moved with her parents to St. Louis during the Great Depression, where her father found factory work. During her childhood, the family lived in apartments near or on the corner of Delmar and Union Boulevards. After graduating from Ben Blewett High School in 1941, Bee attended secretarial school and worked as a secretary until meeting and marrying Bruce Weldon. They raised two sons, Craig and Keith, in Overland, MO and eventually retired to Lake St. Louis, where they lived until Bruce's death. She is survived by her sons, a stepdaughter Lee Shelkey, her grandchildren Kyle, Ryan, Jessica and Jennifer, and her great-grandchildren Ben, Marc, and Samara, all of St. Louis.