Rosen, Bernadine June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Abe Al Rosen; dear daughter of the late Betty and Abe Fine; loving mother of Sheila (Jay) Shucart and Don (John Burdi, Jr.) Rosen; beloved grandmother of Heather (Brant) Miederhoff and Matthew (Jennee) Shucart; dear great-grandmother of Madison and Brayden Meiderhoff and Lorelei, Eli and Andrew Shucart; loving sister of the late Cecelia (the late Marvin) Routman. Beloved aunt, cousin and friend. Bonnie loved to crochet, knit and bake for her family and friends. The happiest time of her life was spending time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services: Funeral service Thursday, June 20, 12:00 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road, with interment to follow at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, St. Louis Children's Hospital, One Childrens Place, St. Louis, MO 63110 or to the Jewish Family and Children's Services, Homemaker Services Program, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO 63146 or to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 19, 2019