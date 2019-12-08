|
Bridgewater, Bernard Adolphus Jr., "Dolph"
85, passed away peacefully on October 31st, 2019, surrounded by those he loved most. Beloved husband of 59 years to Barbara (nee Paton); loving father of Barrie (Nick) Somers, Beth (Andy) Condie and Bonnie (Tim) Stewart; devoted grandfather of Payton, Kiki and Will Somers; Caitlin, Ellie, Bridget and Joe Condie; and Charlie, Jack and Henry Stewart.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, December 14th, 3:00 p.m. at Graham Chapel on the campus of Washington University, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Memorial contritubtions preferred to Washington University or a Charity of your choice.www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019