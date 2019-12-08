St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Bernard Adolphus "Dolph" Bridgewater Jr.

Bridgewater, Bernard Adolphus Jr., "Dolph"

85, passed away peacefully on October 31st, 2019, surrounded by those he loved most. Beloved husband of 59 years to Barbara (nee Paton); loving father of Barrie (Nick) Somers, Beth (Andy) Condie and Bonnie (Tim) Stewart; devoted grandfather of Payton, Kiki and Will Somers; Caitlin, Ellie, Bridget and Joe Condie; and Charlie, Jack and Henry Stewart.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, December 14th, 3:00 p.m. at Graham Chapel on the campus of Washington University, with a Celebration of Life to follow.

Memorial contritubtions preferred to Washington University or a Charity of your choice.www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
