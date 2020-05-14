Bernard B. Baker
Baker, Bernard B. Peacefully entered into rest on Friday, May 8, 2020. Beloved husband for 62 years to the love of his life the late Juanita Baker (nee Campbell); dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Bernard was a WWII Veteran in the United States Army and active in The Battle of The Bulge Groups. Services: A private service was held at New St. Marcus Cemetery. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
3148327770
