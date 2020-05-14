Baker, Bernard B. Peacefully entered into rest on Friday, May 8, 2020. Beloved husband for 62 years to the love of his life the late Juanita Baker (nee Campbell); dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Bernard was a WWII Veteran in the United States Army and active in The Battle of The Bulge Groups. Services: A private service was held at New St. Marcus Cemetery. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 14, 2020.