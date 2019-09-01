Bernard Cramer Kneale

Service Information
Creason Funeral Home
220 W Washington St
Millstadt, IL
62260
(618)-476-3111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Laclede Groves Lutheran Senior Services auditorium
Webster Groves, MO
Obituary
Kneale, Bernard Cramer

age 82, died on Monday, August 27, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma and was surrounded by his family when he was welcomed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in Mt. Carroll, Illinois and was the middle son to Blendon and Armella Kneale, both artists and teachers at Shimer College. Bernie had a lifelong career as an Educator and Minister. His passion was to help others throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Duncan, his brothers Collan (Joy) and Arlie (Brenda), his children Steve (Becky) and Julie Gooden(Shane), his step-children Kim Rensing(Jim) and Jeff Duncan (Jennifer) and his beloved grandchildren; Zach (Staci), Tyler, Conner, Gracie, Andrew, Katherine and Cameron along with many nieces and nephews.

Services: A celebration of life service will be held on September 14th at 3:00 p.m. at Laclede Groves Lutheran Senior Services auditorium in Webster Groves, Missouri. Donations are welcome in his name to NGL and Feed My Sheep Mission to Honduras. Online condolences may be expressed at www.creasonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
