Shelley, Bernard D.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband for 67 years of Jean Shelley (nee Ampleman). Loving father of Jim (Marcia) Shelley, Ron (Patty) Shelley, and Anne (Kevin) Lodes. Devoted grandpa of Rob (Jenny), Ken (Andrea), Dave (Abbey), Allison, Grace (David), Matt (Liz) and Shelley. Grandpa-great of Keira, Lillian, Nolan, Nora, Carter, Anna, Graham, Shea, Reese, Clayton, and Quinn. Dear brother of Joe (Ceil). Dear brother-in-law of Richard (MaryLou) Ampleman and Pat Shelley. Predeceased by brothers Bill (Gladys), Jack (Jane), Bob, and Don (Flo). Cherished uncle, cousin, godfather, and friend.
Bernie served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone in 1986 with 30 years of service, attended daily Mass at the Passionist Convent, and loved camping, fishing, and a good game of golf.
Services: Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Church, 15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville, Tuesday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul - St. Clare of Assisi Conference or to The Passionist Nuns of St. Louis. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Monday, March 9th from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020