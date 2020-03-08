St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Bernard Shelley
Bernard Shelley
Visitation
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Visitation
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Church
15642 Clayton Road
Ellisville, IL
Funeral Mass
Bernard D. Shelley Obituary

Shelley, Bernard D.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband for 67 years of Jean Shelley (nee Ampleman). Loving father of Jim (Marcia) Shelley, Ron (Patty) Shelley, and Anne (Kevin) Lodes. Devoted grandpa of Rob (Jenny), Ken (Andrea), Dave (Abbey), Allison, Grace (David), Matt (Liz) and Shelley. Grandpa-great of Keira, Lillian, Nolan, Nora, Carter, Anna, Graham, Shea, Reese, Clayton, and Quinn. Dear brother of Joe (Ceil). Dear brother-in-law of Richard (MaryLou) Ampleman and Pat Shelley. Predeceased by brothers Bill (Gladys), Jack (Jane), Bob, and Don (Flo). Cherished uncle, cousin, godfather, and friend.

Bernie served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone in 1986 with 30 years of service, attended daily Mass at the Passionist Convent, and loved camping, fishing, and a good game of golf.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Church, 15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville, Tuesday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul - St. Clare of Assisi Conference or to The Passionist Nuns of St. Louis. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Monday, March 9th from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
