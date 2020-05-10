Dolan, Bernard W. Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday May 6, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved husband of Loretta Dolan for 71 years; dearest father of Rev. Mark, Mike (Sue), Pat (Dottie) and Jim (Jackie) Dolan and Anne (Dave) Barringhaus; loving grandfather and great-grandfather; dear brother of Lucille Mitsdarffer; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. He will be remembered for his Irish wit. Mr. Dolan served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1946 as a Yeoman 1st Class. Upon his discharge, he worked for International Shoe Company from 1946-1958. He then became an agent for State Farm Insurance until he retired April 30, 1991, with most of those years having an office in the Crestwood Bank Building. He was a longtime member of St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, and made many White House retreats. Services: Private entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Masses preferred or memorials to St. Justin Catholic Church or White House Retreat appreciated. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE