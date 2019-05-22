St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Schrautmeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard E. Schrautmeier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernard E. Schrautmeier Obituary
Schrautemeier, Bernard E. Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Cecelia Schrautemeier (nee Williams); dear father of Thomas (Chris) Schrautemeier; loving grandfather of Andrew and Alex Schrautemeier; dear son of the late Bernard E. Sr. and Florence Schrautemeier; our dear cousin and friend. Mr. Schrautemeier was a professor of Physics at St. Louis Community College at Meramec for 35 years. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thurs., May 23, 2 p.m. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Visitation Thursday 12 noon - 2 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now