Schrautemeier, Bernard E. Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Cecelia Schrautemeier (nee Williams); dear father of Thomas (Chris) Schrautemeier; loving grandfather of Andrew and Alex Schrautemeier; dear son of the late Bernard E. Sr. and Florence Schrautemeier; our dear cousin and friend. Mr. Schrautemeier was a professor of Physics at St. Louis Community College at Meramec for 35 years. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thurs., May 23, 2 p.m. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Visitation Thursday 12 noon - 2 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019