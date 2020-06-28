Poelker, Bernard H.

97, of Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Dammert Geriatric Center, The Esquiline at The Shrine, in Belleville. The first in his family to attend high school, Ben was his class valedictorian. Service in the U.S. Army, including 18 months in the South Pacific during World War II earned him two battle stars. The bigger reward was the chance to earn an Architectural Engineering degree from Washington University in 1950.

During his 35-year tenure with Fruin Colnon, Ben saw their scope of construction and engineering services change from a local to an international operation. He served as Vice President of Fruin Colnon Corporation and later, President and Chairman of the Board of Fruco Engineers, their design subsidiary. He was a registered professional engineer in seven states.

Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella, to whom he was married for 57 years. Surviving are two daughters: Jane (Alan) Goepfert, Millstadt, Illinois; Therese (Mark) Toback, Soquel, California; four sons, David (Lillian) Poelker, Houston, Texas; Matthew (Kimberly) Poelker, Yorktown, Virginia; John (Alanna) Poelker of Andover, Massachusetts; and Stephen (Donna) Poelker of Oakville, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home are handling the arrangements, and a full obituary is available at RennerFH.com.