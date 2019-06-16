Geerling, Bernard J. 91, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband for 62 years of the late Rose Marie Geerling. Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 17 at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, Florissant. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Missouri Right to Life or St. Agnes Home, Kirkwood. For more information, see hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019