Hoffmann, Bernard Barney J. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, February 21, 2019; born at home August 2, 1929, passed away surrounded by his children in his 90th year; husband and life-long love of the late Lois J. Hoffmann; wonderful father of Bernard E. (Mary) Hoffmann, Steven M. (Lynn) Hoffmann, Nancy D. (Jim) Confer, Patricia A. (Stan) Frisbee, Louise M. (Tony) Jadwisiak, Julia J. Hoffmann, Joseph G. (Candace) Hoffmann; preceded in death by his loving parents Bernard and Mary Hoffmann and mother-in-law Louise Delworth; brother of Matilda White and the late George Hoffmann, Charles Hoffmann, Martha Wheeler, Gertrude Mueller, and Mary Kunkel. Dear grandfather of 21, great-grandfather of 9, and great-great grandfather of 2. Best friend of the late Jacob Wenger, fellow Scouter. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, godfather, cousin, good neighbor and friend to many. Dear companion to his cat, Mootsie. Parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church since 1962 and past parishioner of St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Faithful Catholic, Secular Franciscan Order member, friend of the Poor Clares, Korean War Veteran (Medic), St. Mary's High School graduate, attended Central Missouri State University, Washington University graduate, chemist, avid woodworker, avid reader, hobbyist, handyman, amazing cook, gardener, tree and nature lover, camper, hiker, Scout Master for Troop 647, fan of the M.A.S.H. series, truck gardener as a teen (favorite job!), enjoyed a good scoop of ice cream, loved reading maps and following where those he loved traveled, and an all-around beautiful soul! Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH County Tuesday, February 26, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Francis of Assisi School would be appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019