Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memorial Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
at Shrine of St. Joseph Catholic Church
1220 North 11th St.
View Map
Bernard J. Pestka Obituary

Pestka, Bernard J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores "Dooley" Pestka (nee Tutin); loving father of Craig (Kelly) and the late Stas Pestka; our dearest grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Pestka was a member of Trojan Club, Affton Elks, American Legion Unit 555 and a volunteer at Shrine of St. Joseph.

Services: Memorial Mass at Shrine of St. Joseph Catholic Church (1220 North 11th St. 63106) on Monday, September 9, 11 a.m. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
