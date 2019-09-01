|
Pestka, Bernard J.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores "Dooley" Pestka (nee Tutin); loving father of Craig (Kelly) and the late Stas Pestka; our dearest grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Mr. Pestka was a member of Trojan Club, Affton Elks, American Legion Unit 555 and a volunteer at Shrine of St. Joseph.
Services: Memorial Mass at Shrine of St. Joseph Catholic Church (1220 North 11th St. 63106) on Monday, September 9, 11 a.m. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019