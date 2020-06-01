Johnson, Bernard M. "Ben" Entered Eternal Life Sunday, May 31, 2020. Ben was born April 16, 1923 in Ardmore, PA to the late Bernard M. Sr. and Catherine Duff Johnson. Ben was preceded by his wife, Ann Alderman Johnson, daughter Lynn McMurtry, sisters Mary Miller, Rose Burke, Helen Arendt, Ann Ayer, Regina McKee, and Catherine Walker. He is survived by his sister Julia White; daughters Sharon (Barry) Dolan, Donna Johnson, and Susan (Tom Dailey) Johnson; sisters-in-Law Mary Agnes Alderman, Barbara Alderman, and brother-in Law Dr. J. Lewis (Joyce) Alderman; grandchildren Stephen and Thomas Huffman, Andy (Tricia) Beck, Jeannine Beck, and great-grandchildren Sidni Huffman, Sophia Marion, Annamarie, David and Gillian Beck, Madelynn Stockell, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Ben served his country in the Army Air Corps in Europe during WW II. He was a great dancer, had a wonderful singing voice, was known for crafting miniature wooden rocking chairs as gifts for family, co-workers and friends and led a life rooted in faith. Ben was a Journeyman Jig and Fixture Builder for McDonnell Douglas Corp., retiring in 1988 after 32 years of service and was a 64 years member of District 837 International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Services: Funeral from Ortmann's, 9222 Lackland, Overland, Wed., June 3, 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of the Presentation Church for 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Private Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of the Presentation Scholarship Fund. Visitation 4-8 p.m., Tuesday. Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 1, 2020.