Wahoff, Bernard P. Fortified with the Sacra- ments of Holy Mother Church, welcomed by the love of his life Josephine to his eternal rest on Friday, April 5, 2019. Dear father of Mary (Michael) Boehm, Michael (Allison), Robert Wahoff & Carol Ann (Bobby) Moore; dear grandfather of Rachel & Michael Boehm, Adelaide & Annaliese Wahoff and step-grandfather of Dylan & Mackenzie Moore. Brother of the late Marian (Howard) Maas and Frances (Herman) Koop; brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. He was a devout Catholic, veteran of the US Navy and proud member of the IBEW Local 1439. Services: Funeral from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOME (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd., 9:15 a.m., Tuesday to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alternative Hospice. VISITATION MONDAY, 3 to 9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019