Kilcullen, Bernard Thomas Sr. Sunday April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Baughn) for 59 years; loving father of Teri (Gary) Bequette, Colleen (John) Shannon, Mary Beth (Glenn) Dutch, and Bernard (Kathleen) Kilcullen, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Joseph (Samantha), Caitlin, and Lauren Bequette; Sean, Seamus, and Liam Michael Shannon; Ghie, Spencer, and Grace Dutch; Cara, Mary, Bernard III, Annie, Lilly, Jack, and Margaret Kilcullen; dear great grandfather of Ruth and Margaret; dear brother of Francis (Mary Ann) Kilcullen, Eileen (Dudley) Ehrenreich and the late Kathy (Bernard) Ryan; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Bernie was devoted to and had a great love for his bride, Barb. He will be remembered for his devotion to his children and grandchildren, his love of sports, a quick-witted sense of humor, and for his warm and generous heart. He was a 57 year member and past Officer of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #562 and a devout Catholic. Services: Private Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.