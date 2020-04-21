Bernard Thomas Kilcullen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kilcullen, Bernard Thomas Sr. Sunday April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Baughn) for 59 years; loving father of Teri (Gary) Bequette, Colleen (John) Shannon, Mary Beth (Glenn) Dutch, and Bernard (Kathleen) Kilcullen, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Joseph (Samantha), Caitlin, and Lauren Bequette; Sean, Seamus, and Liam Michael Shannon; Ghie, Spencer, and Grace Dutch; Cara, Mary, Bernard III, Annie, Lilly, Jack, and Margaret Kilcullen; dear great grandfather of Ruth and Margaret; dear brother of Francis (Mary Ann) Kilcullen, Eileen (Dudley) Ehrenreich and the late Kathy (Bernard) Ryan; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Bernie was devoted to and had a great love for his bride, Barb. He will be remembered for his devotion to his children and grandchildren, his love of sports, a quick-witted sense of humor, and for his warm and generous heart. He was a 57 year member and past Officer of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #562 and a devout Catholic. Services: Private Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved