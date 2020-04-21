Kilcullen, Bernard Thomas Sr. Sunday April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Baughn) for 59 years; loving father of Teri (Gary) Bequette, Colleen (John) Shannon, Mary Beth (Glenn) Dutch, and Bernard (Kathleen) Kilcullen, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Joseph (Samantha), Caitlin, and Lauren Bequette; Sean, Seamus, and Liam Michael Shannon; Ghie, Spencer, and Grace Dutch; Cara, Mary, Bernard III, Annie, Lilly, Jack, and Margaret Kilcullen; dear great grandfather of Ruth and Margaret; dear brother of Francis (Mary Ann) Kilcullen, Eileen (Dudley) Ehrenreich and the late Kathy (Bernard) Ryan; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Bernie was devoted to and had a great love for his bride, Barb. He will be remembered for his devotion to his children and grandchildren, his love of sports, a quick-witted sense of humor, and for his warm and generous heart. He was a 57 year member and past Officer of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #562 and a devout Catholic. Services: Private Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020.